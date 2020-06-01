Responsive Site Not Adjusting On Multiple Devices

HTML & CSS
Hi everyone, hoping someone can help me :slightly_smiling_face:
I am finishing the design of a responsive website and it all looks fine on a pc or laptop.
When you visit the other pages, the page has a background that looks like a black smoket effect that helps images and text standout, but when displayed on a ipad or mobile phone it doesn’t adjust all the way down the page, it stops short. I have tried altering the height of the image itself to double it’s original height but it doesnt make any difference.
Am I missing something that might be in the CSS file that is preventing this from happening.
Site is www.firepowergraphicdesign.co.uk
Thankyou in advance for your replies.
Just had a look on my iphone5 and the background seems ok on the about us page (and others) unless I’m looking at the wrong thing?

Thanks for the reply :slightly_smiling_face: I found in the css that it dictated the height of that background which I didn’t know which is why even though I increased the height of the image, it didn’t work cos I didn’t change the code in the css to reflect the change.
So it looks like I’m all sorted thankyou :blush: :blush: :blush: :blush: