Responsive Site Not Adjusting On Multiple Devices

Hi everyone, hoping someone can help me
I am finishing the design of a responsive website and it all looks fine on a pc or laptop.
When you visit the other pages, the page has a background that looks like a black smoket effect that helps images and text standout, but when displayed on a ipad or mobile phone it doesn’t adjust all the way down the page, it stops short. I have tried altering the height of the image itself to double it’s original height but it doesnt make any difference.
Am I missing something that might be in the CSS file that is preventing this from happening.
Site is
www.firepowergraphicdesign.co.uk
Thankyou in advance for your replies.
Hi everyone, hoping someone can help me