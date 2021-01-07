Responsive page not responding in the way I would like

Hi,

Please find codepen below - I think I have successfully cut and pasted in the relevant code and trimmed out as much irrelevant code as possible - the problem remains in the codepen.

The problem I am trying to fix is that when the viewport width exceeds about 1200px a gap appears between the bottom of the text (ie after “to suit your needs”) and the bottom of the pale yellow box of .

What I want to happen is for the to finish under this text and for the two images to fill the right hand column height. Ideally this would be filled by the images each taking half the height and being centred and the right and left sides being cropped. I only want this ehaviour to occur above the 992px breakpoint.

I hope I have explained this OK. Any help/comments gratefully received. Thank you.