Responsive page not responding in the way I would like

<main class="container">
<h1>
What we have to offer for schools
</h1>
<section class="teachersSection">
<article>
<p class="teacherSubTitle">Delivery of Outdoor Learning in schools</p>
<p class="teachersText">If you would like to use your school grounds for learning, Sticks and Stones will come to you. We can work with one class at a time on a subject of your choice saving you the expense of coach travel. If you would prefer to visit a local woodland this can be arranged. Check out the visits available here.</p>
<p class="teacherSubTitle">Forest School</p>
<p class="teachersText">If you would like your class to attend regular sessions and learn more about nature whilst boosting their confidence and physical development then more information on Forest School can be found here.</p>
<p class="teacherSubTitle">Staff Training</p>
<p class="teachersText">Not sure how to make the most of learning opportunities in your school grounds or local green spaces? Sticks and Stones offers a range of training sessions for education professionals including: Muddy Marvelous, Natural Literacy, Messy Math and bespoke courses to suit your needs.</p>
</article>
<article class="teachersArticle">
<picture>
<source type="https://www.danieljeffery.co.uk/sheena/image/webp" srcset="images/teachers1.webp" />
<img src="https://www.danieljeffery.co.uk/sheena/images/teachers1.jpg" alt="toddler sitting in a meadow, playing with flowers" class="teachersImage" />
</picture>
<picture>
<source type="image/webp" srcset="https://www.danieljeffery.co.uk/sheena/images/teachers2.webp" />
<img src="https://www.danieljeffery.co.uk/sheena/images/teachers2.jpg" alt="child sitting under a structure constructed with branches" class="teachersImage" />
</picture>
</article>
</section>
