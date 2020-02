Responsive multi menu not working with latest jquery

Thanks for the links! Alright so the problem is the use of load() , which used to be a shorthand for on('load') in earlier versions of jQuery but has then been deprecated, and removed with v3.0:

https://api.jquery.com/load-event/

So if you can modify the initialization code, just replace

jQuery(window).load(function() { responsiveMultiMenu(); adaptMenu(); });

with

jQuery(window).on('load', function() { responsiveMultiMenu(); adaptMenu(); });

and it should work fine. However, that this plugin still depends on a jQuery version that is 2 major releases behind suggests that it is not exactly getting maintained; so I would rather look for another library altogether.