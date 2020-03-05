Responsive Images

What is the proper way to handle images on a responsive website?

My understanding was that in the past you would take your base image, and scale it to a couple different sixes using Photoshop. So maybe you would have 300x300, 200x200, 100x100, and 50x50 pixel images. Then your HTML/CSS would choose the appropriate sized image for the device.

In an earlier thread here, I believe that someone suggested this CSS…

.products img{ width: 50%; max-width: 350px; height: auto; }

As I see it, the problem with that second approach is that you are stuck with the original file-size even if you are adjusting its size in the browser. For example, if your original image was 800x800 and 1MB in size, even if you use CSS to shrink that image down to 100x100 for a smartphone, you would still be serving up a 1MB file, correct?

We recently had a party at work, and I want to build a super simple site to display the photos. The pictures I took average over 1MB in size, and I would like to have a way for people to download the original high-quality pictures, but for the gallery I am building, I want thumbnails that are smaller and that people can view whether on a desktop or their smartphone, and so I figured I should some here and get a better understanding of the correct way to do responsive photos!

Thanks!