Responsive for Iphone 6, 7 & 8 PLUS

Hello all!

I’m developing a webshop with woocommerce. It’s pretty much done, except for one thing I can’t seem to fix. There’s a table with images to go to the different colors on the page. It works perfectly on laptop, desktop and most of mobile devices. Except for the Iphone 6,7 and 8 plus. I can’t seem to fix this. Does someone have an idea how I could try to fix this?

I’ve added an image of how it’s shown for iphone 6,7,8plus. It should be 2 rows with 3 columns.

I’m working with the latest version of woocommerce and wordpress, with theme Atelier.