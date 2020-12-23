Responsive for Iphone 6, 7 & 8 PLUS

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello all!

I’m developing a webshop with woocommerce. It’s pretty much done, except for one thing I can’t seem to fix. There’s a table with images to go to the different colors on the page. It works perfectly on laptop, desktop and most of mobile devices. Except for the Iphone 6,7 and 8 plus. I can’t seem to fix this. Does someone have an idea how I could try to fix this?

I’ve added an image of how it’s shown for iphone 6,7,8plus. It should be 2 rows with 3 columns.

I’m working with the latest version of woocommerce and wordpress, with theme Atelier.

iphone 6-7-8plus.PNG
iphone 6-7-8plus.PNG608×908 58.5 KB

#2

Hello @creativepanda

Welcome to the forums. An image isn’t going to enable someone to help you. We need to see the code.

1 Like
#3

Thanks @Gandalf! I’m very new to being at a forum like this. Thanks for the info. I hope this is the code that’s needed:

		
<h1>Meest besteld</h1>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<a class="img-link" href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=wit&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat" target="_self"></a><div class="img-wrap"><img width="755" height="1000" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/w1.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=wit&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle witte schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=wit&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle witte schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div>  
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<a class="img-link" href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=bruin&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat" target="_self"></a><div class="img-wrap"><img width="755" height="1000" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/bruin.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="schapenvacht bruin" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=bruin&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle bruine schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=bruin&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle bruine schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div>  
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<a class="img-link" href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/huiden-en-vachten/?filter_soort=schapenvacht&amp;query_type_soort=or&amp;filter_kleur=grijs&amp;query_type_kleur=or" target="_self"></a><div class="img-wrap"><img width="755" height="1000" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/g3.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=grijs&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle grijze schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/huiden-en-vachten/?filter_soort=schapenvacht&amp;query_type_soort=or&amp;filter_kleur=grijs&amp;query_type_kleur=or">Shop alle grijze schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div>  
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<a class="img-link" href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=zwart&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat" target="_self"></a><div class="img-wrap"><img width="755" height="1000" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/zwarte_schapenvacht.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="zwarte schapenvacht" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=zwart&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle zwarte schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=zwart&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle zwarte schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div>  
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<a class="img-link" href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=meerkleurig&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat" target="_self"></a><div class="img-wrap"><img width="227" height="300" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/2020-10-20-website-9903-bewerktNW-227x300.jpg" class="attachment-medium size-medium" alt="" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=meerkleurig&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle meerkleurige schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=meerkleurig&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle meerkleurige schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div>  
	<div class="spb-column-container col-sm-2 col-xs-4  "   style="z-index: 0; ">
		<div class="spb-column-inner row clearfix" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
		 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element spb_image noframe col-sm-12 thumbnail-default square-corners">
		<div class="spb-asset-content"><figure class="animated-overlay overlay-style caption-hover clearfix" >
		<div class="img-wrap"><img width="755" height="1000" src="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/gekleurde_schapenvacht.jpg" class="attachment-full size-full" alt="gekleurde schapenvacht" loading="lazy" /></div><div class="figcaption-wrap"></div><figcaption><div class="thumb-info">
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=gekleurd&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle gekleurde schapenvachten</a></p>
</div></figcaption></figure>
		</div>
	</div> </section>
 <section  class="row ">
	<div class="spb_content_element col-sm-12 spb_text_column">
		<div class="spb-asset-content" style="margin-top: 0px;margin-bottom: 0px;">
			
<p><a href="https://schapenvachtkopen.nl/product-categorie/schapenvacht/?swoof=1&amp;pa_kleur=gekleurd&amp;really_curr_tax=72-product_cat">Shop alle gekleurde schapenvachten</a></p>

		</div>
	</div> </section>
 
		</div>
	</div> </section>
                 </div>
                
                
            </div><!-- .spb-row -->

            </section>
#4

At a guess and from the screenshot it looks as though your floats are snagging because the text content has run to 3 lines on some items.

If indeed they are floated elements then you either need to ensure the items are all a fixed height or they will snag when wrapping or revert to a flexbox design and avoid the issue with floats altogether.

Sorry but I don’t do wordpress or woocommerce but the issue will be a css issue.

If you are using bootstrap3 then look down at the section that says ‘Responsive column resets’ where you have to insert empty divs that clear rows appropriately.

Very fiddly and much easier with flexbox.

1 Like