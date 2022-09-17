Responsive drop-down menu

I have a css drop-down menu (made with your help), that works well in big screen and in smartphone screen, but not in desktop small screen (less than 800 px of height): because I have many entries, they don’t are shown (the last, I ,mean: are shown only the first 10/11 items).

Here is the code:

css

#menu, #menu ul { margin: 0; padding: 0; list-style: none; min-width: 200px; } #menu { width: auto; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto; margin-top: 2%; margin-bottom: 1%; background-color: #585858; background-image: linear-gradient(to bottom, #606060, #9F9F9F); border-radius: 8px; box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset; } #menu:before, #menu:after { content: ""; display: table; } #menu:after { clear: both; } #menu { zoom:1; } #menu li { float: left; border-right: 1px solid #222; box-shadow: 1px 0 0 #444; position: relative; } #menu a { float: left; padding: 6px 18px; color: white; /* text-transform: uppercase; */ font: bold 50%; text-decoration: none; text-shadow: 0 1px 0 #000; } #menu li:hover > a { color: white; } *html #menu li a:hover { /* IE6 only */ color: #969670; } #menu ul { margin: 20px 0 0 0; _margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/ opacity: 0; visibility: hidden; position: absolute; top: 38px; left: 0; z-index: 1; /* background: orange; */ background: linear-gradient(#444, #111); box-shadow: 0 -1px 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3); border-radius: 3px; transition: all .2s ease-in-out; } #menu li:hover > ul, #menu li:focus-within > ul { opacity: 1; visibility: visible; margin: 0; } #menu ul ul { top: 0; left: 150px; margin: 0 0 0 20px; _margin: 0; /*IE6 only*/ box-shadow: -1px 0 0 rgba(255,255,255,.3); } #menu ul li { float: none; display: block; border: 0; _line-height: 0; /*IE6 only*/ box-shadow: 0 1px 0 #111, 0 2px 0 #666; min-width: 200px; background: #585858; } #menu ul li:last-child { box-shadow: none; } #menu ul a { padding: 7px; min-width: 130px; _height: 10px; /*IE6 only*/ display: block; white-space: nowrap; float: none; text-transform: none; font-size: 70%; } #menu ul a:hover { background-color: #969670; background-image: linear-gradient(#585858, #969670); color: white; } #menu ul li:first-child > a { border-radius: 3px 3px 0 0; } #menu ul li:first-child > a:after { content: ''; position: absolute; left: 40px; top: -6px; border-left: 6px solid transparent; border-right: 6px solid transparent; border-bottom: 6px solid #444; } #menu ul ul li:first-child a:after { left: -6px; top: 50%; margin-top: -6px; border-left: 0; border-bottom: 6px solid transparent; border-top: 6px solid transparent; border-right: 6px solid #3b3b3b; } #menu ul li:first-child a:hover:after { border-bottom-color: #04acec; } #menu ul ul li:first-child a:hover:after { border-right-color: #0299d3; border-bottom-color: transparent; } #menu ul li:last-child > a { border-radius: 0 0 3px 3px; } /* Mobile */ #menu-trigger { display: none; } @media screen and (max-width: 600px) { /* nav-wrap */ #menu-wrap { position: relative; } #menu-wrap * { box-sizing: border-box; } /* menu icon */ #menu-trigger { display: block; /* show menu icon */ height: 40px; line-height: 40px; cursor: pointer; padding: 0 0 0 35px; border: 1px solid #222; color: #fafafa; font-weight: bold; background-color: darkgray; background: url() no-repeat 10px center, linear-gradient(#444, #111); border-radius: 6px; box-shadow: 0 1px 1px #777, 0 1px 0 #666 inset; } /* main nav */ #menu { margin: 0; padding: 10px; position: absolute; top: 40px; width: 100%; z-index: 1; background-color: #585858; display: none; box-shadow: none; } #menu:after { content: ''; position: absolute; left: 25px; top: -8px; border-left: 8px solid transparent; border-right: 8px solid transparent; border-bottom: 8px solid #444; } #menu ul { position: static; visibility: visible; opacity: 1; margin: 0; background: none; box-shadow: none; } #menu ul ul { margin: 0 0 0 20px !important; box-shadow: none; display: none; } #menu li { position: static; display: block; float: none; border: 0; margin: 5px; box-shadow: none; } #menu ul li{ margin-left: 20px; box-shadow: none; padding: 0 0 0 8px; } #menu a{ display: block; float: none; padding: 0; color: white; } #menu a:hover{ color: #fafafa; } #menu ul a{ padding: 0; width: auto; } #menu ul a:hover{ background: none; } #menu ul li:first-child a:after, #menu ul ul li:first-child a:after { border: 0; } } @media screen and (min-width: 600px) { #menu { display: block !important; } } /* iPad */ .no-transition { transition: none; opacity: 1; visibility: visible; display: none; } #menu li:hover > .no-transition { display: block; }

html

<div id="menu-wrap"> <ul id="menu"> <?php include "$root/menu-content.php"; ?> </ul> </div>

menu-content.php is an unordered list.

I tried with overflow-y: auto, but unsuccessfully:

@media screen and (max-height: 800px) { #menu li ul ul { overflow-y: auto; } }

Thank you.