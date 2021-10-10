Responsive div at the end of a horizontal line

I have drawn a horizontal line with a text at the beginning. This line is responsive to the text. Now I want to add a div to get counts of carousel at the end of the line and want it to responsive to the line using css.
I am doing as below but is not working
I want something like this: Donate Clothes--------------------------------------------------
<div>for count here
and when the line resize, the div for the count also resize as well
<b style="white-space: nowrap;color: black; font-size: 2.5rem;font-family: ariel">My test </b>
<div class="drawLine">
</div>
<div class="box">
test
</div>
Put a div for count of item at the end of a horizontal line using css
codepen can be found here. I want the whole line “Text-------------------------------------------------- div” responsive