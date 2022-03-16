Responsive design

Hello!
I have this layout here, and I am trying to figure out what would be the best possible layout for tablets and mobiles.
Maybe I should put the big card full width and the 4 small cards in one line?
What do you think
It’s going to depend on lots of factors but putting all 4 small cards in a line is going to make them rather small, isn’t it? I’m not going to attempt to draw it, but why not have the 4 small cards as you have them at present underneath the big card…
mm yes that sound better.
and I can center the elements until they will start shrinking maybe
Or you could turn those 4 small cards into a slideshow that shows 1 at a time, if you dont like how tall the 4 small cards make your page .
yes this also sounds good
The layout you posted is good, but I think you must clarify the content that will be present on the page.
I would put the larger card full width at top, then the next two cards side by side, then the next two cards side by side.
The smaller cards have very little information, so they can go side by side. If they have more text copy, then one at a time in a row is better so they don’t get so tall.