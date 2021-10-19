Responsive Design Question

I have the oddest situation & I hope someone can help!

I created a webpage complete with responsive design & all & everything looks great on all screen sizes (at the time I only had access to Android devices). However, I recently got a work phone which is an iPhone & I pulled up my site on it & the images are all zoomed up too close. I even went & grabbed my Mom’s iPad just to make sure I wasn’t crazy & it was the same issue!

I can’t imagine what the problem could be. I have Android devices of all shapes & sizes & they display the page as it should. But iOS mobile devices is an entirely different animal.

Has anyone ever seen/heard of this before? Better yet, can anyone provide an assist?

Here is the URL in case someone wants to view the code. http://westsuburbanchurch.org/

Thanks!