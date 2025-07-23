Responsive Design Issues for Construction Company Website

Hey everyone,

I’m currently managing the digital marketing and web presence for a construction business (Premier Builders). I’m trying to improve the site’s mobile responsiveness, especially on service pages and project galleries.

I’ve used basic HTML/CSS flexbox layouts, but the image grids break awkwardly on smaller devices. Also having trouble with some sticky headers overlapping hero sections.

Could anyone suggest best practices or modern frameworks/libraries that work well for service-based business sites (like contractors, construction, etc.)?

I’d also love feedback on how page speed and layout structure may affect conversions for local businesses like ours. Thanks in advance!