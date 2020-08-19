Responsive background

Hi, can I ask for some help please how can I responsive my background image when I viewed to a mobile device or smaller device ?
image 1920x990
.divbg{
display: -webkit-box;
display: -webkit-flex;
display: -ms-flexbox;
display: flex;
height: 75vh;
-webkit-box-orient: vertical;
-webkit-box-direction: normal;
-webkit-flex-direction: column;
-ms-flex-direction: column;
flex-direction: column;
-webkit-box-pack: start;
-webkit-justify-content: flex-start;
-ms-flex-pack: start;
justify-content: flex-start;
background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg');
background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg');
background-position: 0px 0px, 50% 0%;
background-size: auto, cover;
background-attachment: fixed;
}
<div class="divbg"</div>
Thank you in advance