Responsive background

Here’s a couple of examples using your code (although I removed prefixes as they are no needed for modern browsers).

This first example uses the ‘any-hover’ media query (modern devices only) to detect if a device has hover capabilities. If so we can assume that devices that fail that test will be touch only and most likely therefore be mobiles or tablets (there will be the odd device that gets missed but in the scheme of things will be a very small margin for error).

Now that we have detected mobile we can let the mobile device scroll in the normal way and the image will cover the element’s area only (and not the whole document due to mobile limitations with the viewport and fixed attachments).

Another method that can be utilised for all devices is as mentioned before to use a fixed positioned element instead of background-attachment:fixed but the caveat for this example is that you can only do it for one element and not multiple elements.

The following example uses the :after element on the body to place a fixed positioned container of the correct width and height to match the ‘divbg’ that you were using. The fixed element can then have a normal background image and does not need background-attachment fixed because the element is already fixed. The image will cover the area in both mobile and desktop.

As you can see both methods work the same in desktop. In the first method the image scrolls away on mobile but in the second example mobile will work the same as desktop. As I said the caveat with the second method is that you cannot do this for multiple images if you were intending some sort of parallax effect.

The only other solutions would be to use js for the parallax effect.