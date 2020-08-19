Responsive background

Hi,

It might be helpful to know what problems you are seeing and what you would like to happen (realistically) ?

You are using background size cover which will make the image cover the area specified but unfortunately mobile viewports can’t handle the background attachment fixed. Instead iOS mobile will stretch the image over the whole document and not the element in question.

You could use a media query for smaller devices and lose the fixed attachment and just let the image scroll.

It may be possible to work around the issue but I’d need to see the site in question as the workaround is limited in scope.

If your issue was art direction related then you could again use media queries to change the image for smaller devices.

It’s hard to give a good answer without seeing the page in action