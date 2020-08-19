Responsive background

Hi, can I ask for some help please how can I responsive my background image when I viewed to a mobile device or smaller device ?

image 1920x990

.divbg{ display: -webkit-box; display: -webkit-flex; display: -ms-flexbox; display: flex; height: 75vh; -webkit-box-orient: vertical; -webkit-box-direction: normal; -webkit-flex-direction: column; -ms-flex-direction: column; flex-direction: column; -webkit-box-pack: start; -webkit-justify-content: flex-start; -ms-flex-pack: start; justify-content: flex-start; background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg'); background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg'); background-position: 0px 0px, 50% 0%; background-size: auto, cover; background-attachment: fixed; } <div class="divbg"</div>

Thank you in advance