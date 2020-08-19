Responsive background

Hi, can I ask for some help please how can I responsive my background image when I viewed to a mobile device or smaller device ?

image 1920x990


.divbg{
  display: -webkit-box;
  display: -webkit-flex;
  display: -ms-flexbox;
  display: flex;
  height: 75vh;
  -webkit-box-orient: vertical;
  -webkit-box-direction: normal;
  -webkit-flex-direction: column;
  -ms-flex-direction: column;
  flex-direction: column;
  -webkit-box-pack: start;
  -webkit-justify-content: flex-start;
  -ms-flex-pack: start;
  justify-content: flex-start;
  background-image: -webkit-linear-gradient(270deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg');
  background-image: linear-gradient(180deg, rgba(0, 0, 0, .3), rgba(0, 0, 0, .3)), url('/images/myimage.jpg');
  background-position: 0px 0px, 50% 0%;
  background-size: auto, cover;
  background-attachment: fixed;
}


<div class="divbg"</div>

Thank you in advance