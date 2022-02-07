Responsive background image

Hey guys,
I want to make this background image responsive , want to be full width and always 65vh height.
Don’t know what I am doing wrong.
Here is code
HTML:
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="bg"></div>
</div>
CSS:
.wrapper {
margin: 0px 90px;
height: 65vh;
}
.bg {
max-width: 100%;
height: 100%;
background-image: url(/img/young-friends-having-fun-drinking-red-wine-on-balc-HV48NHB\ 1.png);
background-size: cover;
}
Don’t know why my html code won’t show up,anyway I have just parent div wrapper and child div bg