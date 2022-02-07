Responsive background image

Hey guys,

I want to make this background image responsive , want to be full width and always 65vh height.

Don’t know what I am doing wrong.

Here is code

HTML: <div class="wrapper"> <div class="bg"></div> </div>

CSS:

.wrapper { margin: 0px 90px; height: 65vh; } .bg { max-width: 100%; height: 100%; background-image: url(/img/young-friends-having-fun-drinking-red-wine-on-balc-HV48NHB\ 1.png); background-size: cover; }

Don’t know why my html code won’t show up,anyway I have just parent div wrapper and child div bg