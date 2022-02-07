Responsive background image

HTML & CSS
Hey guys,

I want to make this background image responsive , want to be full width and always 65vh height.

Don’t know what I am doing wrong.

Here is code

HTML:
<div class="wrapper">
<div class="bg"></div>
</div>

CSS:

.wrapper {

    margin: 0px 90px;

    height: 65vh;

}

.bg {

    max-width: 100%;

    height: 100%;

    background-image: url(/img/young-friends-having-fun-drinking-red-wine-on-balc-HV48NHB\ 1.png);

    background-size: cover;

}

Don’t know why my html code won’t show up,anyway I have just parent div wrapper and child div bg

The code does exactly what I would expect it to.
What is is not doing that you would like it to?
With 90px side margins on the container, it is never going to be full width.
Also there is probably no need for the extra .bg container.
Is this something like you intended?