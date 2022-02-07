Responsive background image

stark21: stark21: I want whole image to shrink as I shrink browser.

stark21: stark21: Yea but I want on all screen sizes to be 65vh

You can’t have it both ways.

The example Sam gave you is the only way to fill the width of the screen and to fill the 65vh fixed height.

If you want the image to scale uniformly and maintain its aspect ratio without cropping then it could not possibly fill the area described. The width and height would need to change uniformly in order to keep the aspect ratio (much the same as that link you just deleted :)).

If the height is fixed at 65vh then you can only cover the area using background-size:cover (which covers the area by increasing width and height of the image until the area is covered and then cropping the oversized part of the image).

If you want the whole image displayed then you need to create a relationship between width and height in order for that to happen (such as using the padding hack or the new css aspect ratio property).