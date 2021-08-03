Responsive background image

That’s the same as the code I gave you except it’s not attached to the viewport ? The basics are the same.
The background-size: cover (which I I suggested to you) makes the image maintain its aspect ratio and will increase both width and height uniformly until the image covers the area required.
This effectively means one or other dimension will be cropped at some point unless the area is exactly the same aspect ratio as the image.
It’s not stretching the image, it’s maintains the aspect ratio the same as the code you are using. The image will shrink and enlarge uniformly with the viewport.