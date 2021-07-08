Trying to make this code responsive and centered in the middle.
Also, the curtain and youtube should be the exact same size.
This is the code I based it off of:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/0jtgab4w/
How did I do here?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/6tvupn3o/5/
<div class="outer">
<div class="tcell">
<div class="curtain-wrapper">
<div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
<div class="container1">
<div class="container hide">
<div class="video-wrapper">
<div class="video-ratio-keeper">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="door-left"></div>
<div class="door-right"></div>
<div class="jacket" title="Play">
<svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg></div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
I removed this from the code:
.container1.slide {
height: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
Also, something needs to be adjusted here because it is not lined up for some reason.
.door-left,
.door-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 50%;
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 8s;
border: 3px solid red;
}
Also, when it opens, red is still sticking out on the left side.