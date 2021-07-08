Trying to make this code responsive and centered in the middle.

Also, the curtain and youtube should be the exact same size.

This is the code I based it off of:

code: https://jsfiddle.net/0jtgab4w/

How did I do here?

code: https://jsfiddle.net/6tvupn3o/5/

<div class="outer"> <div class="tcell"> <div class="curtain-wrapper"> <div class="curtain-ratio-keeper"> <div class="container1"> <div class="container hide"> <div class="video-wrapper"> <div class="video-ratio-keeper"> <div class="video video-frame"></div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="door-left"></div> <div class="door-right"></div> <div class="jacket" title="Play"> <svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64"> <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" /> </svg></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div>

I removed this from the code:

.container1.slide { height: 100%; overflow: hidden; }

Also, something needs to be adjusted here because it is not lined up for some reason.

.door-left, .door-right { position: absolute; height: 100%; width: 50%; top: 0%; transition: all ease 8s; border: 3px solid red; }

Also, when it opens, red is still sticking out on the left side.