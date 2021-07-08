Responsive and centered in the middle

Trying to make this code responsive and centered in the middle.

Also, the curtain and youtube should be the exact same size.

This is the code I based it off of:
code: https://jsfiddle.net/0jtgab4w/

How did I do here?
code: https://jsfiddle.net/6tvupn3o/5/

    <div class="outer">
      <div class="tcell">
        <div class="curtain-wrapper">
          <div class="curtain-ratio-keeper">
            <div class="container1">
              <div class="container hide">
                <div class="video-wrapper">
                  <div class="video-ratio-keeper">
                    <div class="video video-frame"></div>
                  </div>
                </div>
              </div>

              <div class="door-left"></div>
              <div class="door-right"></div>

              <div class="jacket" title="Play">
                <svg class="play" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
                  <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
              M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
                </svg></div>
            </div>
          </div>
        </div>
      </div>
    </div>

I removed this from the code:

.container1.slide {
  height: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

Also, something needs to be adjusted here because it is not lined up for some reason.

.door-left,
.door-right {
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 50%;
  top: 0%;
  transition: all ease 8s;
  border: 3px solid red;
}

Also, when it opens, red is still sticking out on the left side.

#2

Is the circle supposed to be centered? It is.

But that code sure looks bloated just to center something.