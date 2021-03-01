Resources for OOP implementations

Hello,

I’m working on a project that has a lot of legacy code implemented using PHP. I’d like to start transitioning them to a framework but I think the first step is to start building new tools using OOP and then refactor other portions of the app slowly over time. I’m having two issues that I hope you all could help shed some light on.

First I’m not quite sure what the best way to begin. How do I bridge the old code w/ the new OOP code?

Second, I’ve done a million tutorials that talk about how an object is like a car or animal or whatever which was helpful for learning the concepts but what I’m really looking for now is a how to guide on building common elements of a web app using OOP. How to build a form and do validation etc etc using OOP. I’m just looking for some tutorials or guidance on how real world OOP implementations should look.