Resources cannot be found: asp.net mvc crud

Hi Team
I am having an issue with this error “resources cannot be found”. I have a controller uses httpost then a view file. When i try to run this View i get this error. What could cause this error? How do i fix it?
// POST: Edit.
[HttpPost]
public ActionResult Edit(Order order)
{
if(ModelState.IsValid)
{
OrderXmlDataAccess.UpdateOrder(order);
return RedirectToAction("Index");
}
return View(order);
}
// View
@model OrderApplicationXML.Models.Order
@using (Html.BeginForm("Edit", "Order", FormMethod.Post))
{
@Html.AntiForgeryToken()
<div class="form-group">
@Html.LabelFor(model => model.OrderNumber)
@Html.TextBoxFor(model => model.OrderNumber, new { @class = "form-control" })
</div>
<!-- Add the remaining fields for Order here -->
<div class="form-group">
<input type="submit" value="Save" class="btn btn-primary" />
</div>
}