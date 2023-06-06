Resources cannot be found: asp.net mvc crud

Hi Team

I am having an issue with this error “resources cannot be found”. I have a controller uses httpost then a view file. When i try to run this View i get this error. What could cause this error? How do i fix it?

// POST: Edit.
        [HttpPost]
        public ActionResult Edit(Order order)
        {
            if(ModelState.IsValid)
            {
                OrderXmlDataAccess.UpdateOrder(order);
                return RedirectToAction("Index");
            }

            return View(order);
        }


// View

@model OrderApplicationXML.Models.Order

@using (Html.BeginForm("Edit", "Order", FormMethod.Post))
{
    @Html.AntiForgeryToken()

    <div class="form-group">
        @Html.LabelFor(model => model.OrderNumber)
        @Html.TextBoxFor(model => model.OrderNumber, new { @class = "form-control" })
    </div>

    <!-- Add the remaining fields for Order here -->

    <div class="form-group">
        <input type="submit" value="Save" class="btn btn-primary" />
    </div>
}