Problems changing from PHP7 to PHP8 PHP Hi, I also have problems with switching from PHP7 to PHP8 these warnings appear when I insert a new user (however, the insertion operation is successful): (I have simplified the file references) "WARNING: Undefined Array Key" ID _…" in /……/DbTable.php on line 245" these are the rows of the “save ()” method (the 245 is the first after the try instruction): try { If ($record [$this-> primaryKey] == '') { $record [$this-> primaryKey] = null; } "Warning: Cannot modify header information…

from this:

try { If ($record [$this-> primaryKey] == '') { $record [$this-> primaryKey] = null; } }

to this:

try { ==> if (isset($record[$this->primaryKey])) { if ($record[$this->primaryKey] == '') { $record[$this->primaryKey] = null; } } }

bye