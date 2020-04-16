[ Resolved ] Linux Mint installing XAMPP problem

Hey man,

A couple of things.

coothead: coothead: sudo wget https…

You don’t need to download things as root. Just wget https://... will do.

coothead: coothead: 2020-01-15 17:45:01 (1.89 MB/s) - ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’ saved [141787676/141787676]

The file has been downloaded as xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true (note the “?from_af=true” at the end. This is not the same as xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run in your command.

You can test this by changing to the download directory and typing ls -la .

coothead: coothead: I am trying to install XAMPP following instructions that I found here…

Linux is safer than Windows in so far as it isn’t a large target for malicious actors, but be careful when following random internet tutorials.

The address https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net is probably benign, but it is not the same as the official download page, which is: https://www.apachefriends.org

I would either download the file manually from the official download page, then follow their instructions, or I would install a LAMP stack (which can be obtained from the repos and thus will receive updates).

There is actually a meta package to install all of the LAMP components:

sudo apt-get install lamp-server^

This worked fine for me when I reinstalled my system last month, but if you decide to go this route, please do a little reading around the subject, so you know what is going on.

This might be a good starting point: