[ Resolved ] Linux Mint installing XAMPP problem

Hi there peeps,
I am trying to install XAMPP following instructions that I found here…
How to Install XAMPP on Linux Mint 19
Unfortunately, the installation is choking on this line…
sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run
Here is the terminal code…
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo wget https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true
--2020-01-15 17:43:49-- https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true
Resolving downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)... 151.101.17.194
Connecting to downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)|151.101.17.194|:443... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK
Length: 141787676 (135M) [binary/octet-stream]
Saving to: ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’
xampp-linux-x64-7.3 100%[===================>] 135.22M 1.90MB/s in 72s
2020-01-15 17:45:01 (1.89 MB/s) - ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’ saved [141787676/141787676]
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run
chmod: cannot access 'xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run': No such file or directory
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$
How should I resolve this problem?
coothead