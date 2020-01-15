[ Resolved ] Linux Mint installing XAMPP problem

Hi there peeps,

I am trying to install XAMPP following instructions that I found here…

How to Install XAMPP on Linux Mint 19

Unfortunately, the installation is choking on this line…

      sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run

Here is the terminal code…

coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo wget https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true
--2020-01-15 17:43:49--  https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net/7.3.0/xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true
Resolving downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)... 151.101.17.194
Connecting to downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net (downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net)|151.101.17.194|:443... connected.
HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK
Length: 141787676 (135M) [binary/octet-stream]
Saving to: ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’

xampp-linux-x64-7.3 100%[===================>] 135.22M  1.90MB/s    in 72s     

2020-01-15 17:45:01 (1.89 MB/s) - ‘xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true’ saved [141787676/141787676]

coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$ sudo chmod +x xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run
chmod: cannot access 'xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run': No such file or directory
coothead@coothead-XPS-8300:~$

How should I resolve this problem?

coothead

Hey man,

A couple of things.

You don’t need to download things as root. Just wget https://... will do.

The file has been downloaded as xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run?from_af=true (note the “?from_af=true” at the end. This is not the same as xampp-linux-x64-7.3.0-0-installer.run in your command.

You can test this by changing to the download directory and typing ls -la.

Linux is safer than Windows in so far as it isn’t a large target for malicious actors, but be careful when following random internet tutorials.

The address https://downloadsapachefriends.global.ssl.fastly.net is probably benign, but it is not the same as the official download page, which is: https://www.apachefriends.org

I would either download the file manually from the official download page, then follow their instructions, or I would install a LAMP stack (which can be obtained from the repos and thus will receive updates).

There is actually a meta package to install all of the LAMP components:

sudo apt-get install lamp-server^

This worked fine for me when I reinstalled my system last month, but if you decide to go this route, please do a little reading around the subject, so you know what is going on.

This might be a good starting point:

Hi there James_Hibbard,

thank you kindly for your response to my little problem. :winky:

My problem has now been resolved by following the
instructions given to me here…

Install & Run Xampp on Ubuntu 19.04 using Terminal

…and XAMPP is now installing as I am typing this reply.

Your information will not go to waste though, as I am certain
that it will be helpful for others who might be having similar
installation problems. :biggrin:

coothead

Yup, that looks more reasonable than the other tutorial.

