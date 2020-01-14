[ Resolved ] - I have messed up Linux Mint Update Manager

So how this reads to me:

TOR has uninstalled itself, including its Repo Key. What it hasnt done is remove itself from your software sources list. So your update program tries to query all of its repos, and finds it cant talk to the torproject.org repo anymore, so it dies a horrible death.

Check your Software Sources (it should be in your menu) and remove the TorProject repo from them?

EDIT: Or, if you still need to get packages from the TorProject repo, go and get the PPA key for that repo again.