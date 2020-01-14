[ Resolved ] - I have messed up Linux Mint Update Manager

Could not refresh the list of updates
Without going into the causes for this “stand still” situation, I suggest you could try this quick fix to get the Update Manager working again:
(Pardon the Windows user approach to describe the solution.)
Launch the Synaptic Package Manager* from the menu. (Or “synaptic-pkexec” in the terminal)
Choose the “Installed (upgradable)” view in the left pane. (Could also be sorted in top by the “Status” icon in the package pane.)
In the package list the [!] packages are now shown. Select all of them and choose “Force Version…” in the menu > Package dropdown. (Ctrl+e)
In the dialog, keep the top option in the select, and press the “Force Version” button.
Go to the menu > Edit dropdown and press “Apply Changes”. (Ctrl+p)
Accept and continue the install.
Launch the Upgrade Manager (“mint-upgrade” in the terminal) and enjoy it’s all working again.
Edit)
Seems you got it sorted now, happy to hear!
You could save the above general quick fix for the next time this happen (and it will).