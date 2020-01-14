[ Resolved ] - I have messed up Linux Mint Update Manager

#1

Hi there peeps,

being a bald headed old fart I have managed to
mess up the Linux Mint Update Manager. :eyebrows:

messup
messup800×550 22.5 KB

This problem was caused when I installed the Tor
Browser and then uninstalled it with this line…

sudo apt-get purge tor polipo

…which I found here…

How do I completely uninstall tor?

Apart from thrashing my derriere is there any other
way to correct my gross stupidity?

coothead

#2

So how this reads to me:
TOR has uninstalled itself, including its Repo Key. What it hasnt done is remove itself from your software sources list. So your update program tries to query all of its repos, and finds it cant talk to the torproject.org repo anymore, so it dies a horrible death.

Check your Software Sources (it should be in your menu) and remove the TorProject repo from them?
EDIT: Or, if you still need to get packages from the TorProject repo, go and get the PPA key for that repo again.

1 Like
#3

Try this command:

sudo rm /var/lib/apt/lists/* -vf
sudo apt-get update

From: https://forums.linuxmint.com/viewtopic.php?t=74444

1 Like
#4

Hi there @m_hutley and @Chronzam,

thank you kindly for your suggestions. :winky:

Whilst waiting for a reply here further searches
uncovered a solution to my problem…

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver keyserver.ubuntu.com --recv-keys 74A941BA219EC810

Source:-

coothead

1 Like
#5

Basically, you’ve told your machine “No go get the key for the TOR Repo again” :wink:

1 Like
#6

Hi there m_hutley,

I think that I can just about live with that. :winky:

coothead

#7

Could not refresh the list of updates

Without going into the causes for this “stand still” situation, I suggest you could try this quick fix to get the Update Manager working again:

(Pardon the Windows user approach to describe the solution.)

  1. Launch the Synaptic Package Manager* from the menu. (Or “synaptic-pkexec” in the terminal)

  2. Choose the “Installed (upgradable)” view in the left pane. (Could also be sorted in top by the “Status” icon in the package pane.)

  3. In the package list the [!] packages are now shown. Select all of them and choose “Force Version…” in the menu > Package dropdown. (Ctrl+e)

  4. In the dialog, keep the top option in the select, and press the “Force Version” button.

  5. Go to the menu > Edit dropdown and press “Apply Changes”. (Ctrl+p)

  6. Accept and continue the install.

  7. Launch the Upgrade Manager (“mint-upgrade” in the terminal) and enjoy it’s all working again. :cowboy_hat_face:

Edit)
Seems you got it sorted now, happy to hear! :slightly_smiling_face:

You could save the above general quick fix for the next time this happen (and it will). :wink:

1 Like
#8

Hi there Eric_J,

thanks for that suggestion, I will save it for future disasters. :winky:

I thought that i would test the procedure but came unstuck at #3. :wonky:

  1. Select all of them and choose “Force Version…” in the menu

I can only select them individually, not in bulk.

Is that what you meant?

coothead