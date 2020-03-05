Resizing CTA button & keep it responsive

HI,

I want to resize the CTA button on a single product page to fit the container.

I used this CSS code to do so:

.single_add_to_cart_button.button.alt { height: 47.35px; width: 552px; font-size: 25px; text-align: center; }

and it works fine on desktop screen.

I added this CSS code to make a button responsive & adaptative.

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px){ .single_add_to_cart_button.button.alt{ max-width:600px !important; width:100% !important; } .single_add_to_cart_button.button.alt a{ display:block !important; font-size:18px !important; } }

The issues are:

the button fits the container in small screen BUT it doesn’t in tablet screen the font size stays the same as on a big button 25px, it doesn’t fit the button size.

How to fix this please in order to:

-> keep the button responsive on all screens and make it fits the size of the container?

-> make the button text size responsive to fit the button size?

Thank you very much.