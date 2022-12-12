Resizing an image-map on resizing a container div

I know that this jquery from David J. Bradshaw works as expected to resize an image-map on resizing the whole browser window.

I wonder if it could be possible to modify the code to resize the image-map on resizing not of the whole window, but of a given element (a div, i.g.) containing the image.

It would be possible?

/*! Image Map Resizer * Desc: Resize HTML imageMap to scaled image. * Copyright: (c) 2014-15 David J. Bradshaw - dave@bradshaw.net * License: MIT */ ;(function() { 'use strict' function scaleImageMap() { function resizeMap() { function resizeAreaTag(cachedAreaCoords, idx) { function scale(coord) { var dimension = 1 === (isWidth = 1 - isWidth) ? 'width' : 'height' return ( padding[dimension] + Math.floor(Number(coord) * scalingFactor[dimension]) ) } var isWidth = 0 areas[idx].coords = cachedAreaCoords .split(',') .map(scale) .join(',') } var scalingFactor = { width: image.width / image.naturalWidth, height: image.height / image.naturalHeight, } var padding = { width: parseInt( window.getComputedStyle(image, null).getPropertyValue('padding-left'), 10 ), height: parseInt( window.getComputedStyle(image, null).getPropertyValue('padding-top'), 10 ), } cachedAreaCoordsArray.forEach(resizeAreaTag) } function getCoords(e) { //Normalize coord-string to csv format without any space chars return e.coords.replace(/ *, */g, ',').replace(/ +/g, ',') } function debounce() { clearTimeout(timer) timer = setTimeout(resizeMap, 250) } function start() { if ( image.width !== image.naturalWidth || image.height !== image.naturalHeight ) { resizeMap() } } function addEventListeners() { image.addEventListener('load', resizeMap, false) //Detect late image loads in IE11 window.addEventListener('focus', resizeMap, false) //Cope with window being resized whilst on another tab window.addEventListener('resize', debounce, false) window.addEventListener('readystatechange', resizeMap, false) document.addEventListener('fullscreenchange', resizeMap, false) } function beenHere() { return 'function' === typeof map._resize } function getImg(name) { return document.querySelector('img[usemap="' + name + '"]') } function setup() { areas = map.getElementsByTagName('area') cachedAreaCoordsArray = Array.prototype.map.call(areas, getCoords) image = getImg('#' + map.name) || getImg(map.name) map._resize = resizeMap //Bind resize method to HTML map element } var /*jshint validthis:true */ map = this, areas = null, cachedAreaCoordsArray = null, image = null, timer = null if (!beenHere()) { setup() addEventListeners() start() } else { map._resize() //Already setup, so just resize map } } function factory() { function chkMap(element) { if (!element.tagName) { throw new TypeError('Object is not a valid DOM element') } else if ('MAP' !== element.tagName.toUpperCase()) { throw new TypeError( 'Expected <MAP> tag, found <' + element.tagName + '>.' ) } } function init(element) { if (element) { chkMap(element) scaleImageMap.call(element) maps.push(element) } } var maps return function imageMapResizeF(target) { maps = [] // Only return maps from this call switch (typeof target) { case 'undefined': case 'string': Array.prototype.forEach.call( document.querySelectorAll(target || 'map'), init ) break case 'object': init(target) break default: throw new TypeError('Unexpected data type (' + typeof target + ').') } return maps } } if (typeof define === 'function' && define.amd) { define([], factory) } else if (typeof module === 'object' && typeof module.exports === 'object') { module.exports = factory() //Node for browserfy } else { window.imageMapResize = factory() } if ('jQuery' in window) { window.jQuery.fn.imageMapResize = function $imageMapResizeF() { return this.filter('map') .each(scaleImageMap) .end() } } })()