Resize columns and truncate cell content with ellipsis in table (auto-width)

I have tables with various widths and want to truncate the columns and its content with text-overflow:ellipsis to fit the screen (down to the width of the column header, then horizontal scroll), but without setting a fixed or 100% table/column width (not stretching wider than its content).

I’m open to using different display attributes on the table/cells to achieve this, but I don’t want to replace the table with divs, wrap the cell contents or use a fixed-width container div (as used in the illustration below).

I have found similar questions about truncating tables columns, but they all seem to use absolute widths for the tables. There must be a way to combine max-widths with min-widths, 0% with 100% values or use fit-content and similar properties, but I haven’t found the right combination. To me this seems like a simple concept and all the CSS attributes needed are there, but I’ve spent days trying to make it work.

http://jsfiddle.net/62ts1qL5/3/