Resize columns and truncate cell content with ellipsis in table (auto-width)

HTML & CSS
#1

I have tables with various widths and want to truncate the columns and its content with text-overflow:ellipsis to fit the screen (down to the width of the column header, then horizontal scroll), but without setting a fixed or 100% table/column width (not stretching wider than its content).

I’m open to using different display attributes on the table/cells to achieve this, but I don’t want to replace the table with divs, wrap the cell contents or use a fixed-width container div (as used in the illustration below).

recording(1)

I have found similar questions about truncating tables columns, but they all seem to use absolute widths for the tables. There must be a way to combine max-widths with min-widths, 0% with 100% values or use fit-content and similar properties, but I haven’t found the right combination. To me this seems like a simple concept and all the CSS attributes needed are there, but I’ve spent days trying to make it work.

http://jsfiddle.net/62ts1qL5/3/

#2

I don’t think it can be done as it stands.

There probably is a solution if you convert the table display to grid but it would mean using sub grid which has very little support so not worth considering at this time.

You would probably have to nest an element in the td and truncate that element instead but as you didn’t want any extra html I didn’t test it out.

I’ll have another look tomorrow when I have more time in case I missed a trick :slight_smile: