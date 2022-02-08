Resize columns and truncate cell content with ellipsis in table (auto-width)

I have run into this problem many times in the last 20 years and its always been a problem to get text-overflow on a table-cell.

The problem is that for there to be overflow there generally needs to be a width otherwise there is effectively nothing to overflow. Tables generally treat widths and heights in special ways anyway and will allow elements to force the issue unless the table-layout:fixed algorithm is used.

The specs don’t help as they say that if the width of an element is dependent on the width of its children whose width in turn is dependent on the parent then the layout is undefined.

Its a similar problem where you put an image in the float but if you give the image width:100% then some browser will assume that is 100% of its parent width which for a float is dictated by its content so you get no width at all.

Flex has a similar problem but grid seems to have overcome that issue.

Therefore the only workable solution I can see without changing the html is as follows.

It uses display;grid and display:contents to get the effect you want.

However it is unlikely to work in Safari or ios (and if it does it may have accessibility issues). In time the issues should be resolved (but who knows when).

As you say there may indeed be another solution but I remember testing this out quite extensively a long time ago and that was before min/max -content and fit-content were around so I’ll never say never