Resize and thumbnail with fixed width and variable height

This is some old code of mine based on a maximum width but you should get the idea.:

// Temporary upload image name $original_image = '../original_images/flowers.jpg'; // Get the image dimensions $size=GetImageSize( $original_image ); // Maximum image width $max_width = '100'; // Maximum image height //$max_height = '100'; $ratio = 100/$size[0]; $max_height = $size[1]*$ratio; // Resize the image and save $src_img = ImageCreateFromJPEG( $original_image ); $thumbnail = ImageCreateTrueColor( $max_width, $max_height ); ImageCopyResampled( $thumbnail, $src_img, 0, 0, 0, 0, $max_width, $max_height, $size[0],$size[1] ); ImageJPEG( $thumbnail, 'flowers_GD.jpg' ); ImageDestroy( $thumbnail );

Or you could use imagemagick:

exec("convert input -resize 560x output");

You could also use Imagick although I do not use it so you would have to search for the code.