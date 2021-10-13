Reshuffling menu bar adding some more items

On a website I created the menu bar contains a group (#1 in print screen below) of categories. When hovering above the group it displays below the categories (#2) and their corresponding subcategories (#3). The problem is that in some groups the number of categories has grown to such an extend that it is hardly usable. My client decided to add some more groups. I thought it was going to be 3 but he decided to go from the 6 current groups (highlighted in yellow) to 13 groups, which leaves me with the difficult task of making them fit in the existing menu bar.

Besides trying to reduce the font’s size is there any suggestion ?