Reset works partially

Hi
I have a homework to do but javascript is faulty. the reset button works partially. input fields are reset but the rest doesn’t reset, the previous operations details should disappear, but it don’t, it is not overwriten
equation
Why are you calling the same function from two buttons? For the reset, you should be calling
res() and in res is where you reset all the fields. This function is also going to reset your operations
thank you for help. yes I made this mistake and correcting it , it works well. thank you, frank.