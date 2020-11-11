Reset password validation not working

Just having another brief look (approx around line 1210), it appears you have added m’s to the end of your regexes e.g. fakeRegm, namem etc.
I guess that was intentional? Maybe in an error hunt and a process of elimination?
If you remove the ‘m’ from the variable names e.g.
const name = $(this).find('.check,textarea').attr('name')
const value = $(this).find('.check,textarea').val().trim()
const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/
const emailReg = /^([\w-.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/
const pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/
const pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/ // 13 or more occurences
const modalForms = $('form.modalform')
const inputs = modalForms[0].elements
it reduces the error count down to 14
edit: Ok so one thing that did stand out to me was pswReglow and pswRegheigh
The password needs to be between 6 - 12 characters right?
Can’t you just check for that with the following
const passwordLength = /^[a-z0-9]{6,13}$/i
e.g.
‘incorrect: password must be between 6 and 12 characters long and contain letters or/and numbers’
Rather than going around the houses with separate blocks checking for ‘too few’, ‘just right’, ‘too many’