Reset password validation not working

thank you for help. I run w3 validator and I have only what I presented on ‘print screen’.
Then please post a new CodePen with the corrected code.
ok
I present it in a full code as I have it in my notepadd++
regFull
as I check it with w3 validator, I get the already posted 5 error only. I need help with does too. thank you.
No, please don’t do that.
You have been asked multiple times to use CodePen correctly and post the HTML, CSS and JS in the correct panels.
You are asking others to give up their time to assist you. Does it really seem reasonable to you to ask people to hunt through huge amounts of irrelevant code to find your issues? Please post valid code, correctly presented, and preferably only the code required to reproduce the problem.
I tried to put different js in one and my experiment is not working. I try again.
I try to put two script in one and my former code is not working at all, clicking on form fields nothing happens.
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#changepsw").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#changepsw2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","none");
$("#changepw").css("display","block");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#login2").on("click", function(){
$("#login").css("display","block");
$("#changepw").css("display","none");
//e.preventDefault();
});
$("#myBtn")
.click(function () {
$("#myModal").modal();
});
});
</script>
<script>
$(document)
.ready(function () {
$(".icon")
.click(function () {
$(".bar1")
.toggleClass("blue");
$(".bar1")
.toggleClass("rotate45dg");
$(".bar2")
.toggleClass("opacity");
$(".bar3")
.toggleClass("rotate-45dg");
});
I am sorry I have a new problem. as you can see, I have a modal that works but it has faulty parts. one important is password comparison at change password. I realized mpdal form needs its own jquery separated from main form and this is working faulty not comparing psw. but I am not sure if te login part is ok… please have a look. thank you.
registration4modified
The Analyze JavaScript command on that page shows you the problems.
thank you for help. I checked my code with w3 validator, many things corrected even my previous code is not working , pressing submit button error check is not happening, reset neither, modal useless total failure, please help me, thank you
updates:
updates
The Analyze JavaScript command on that page still helps you to find more problems.
In this case, it’s showing that
<script> tags in the JavaScript section are causing the problem.
thank you for help. yes I was thinking on merging scripts in one but as I do it the previous working one is not working not doing anything and I don;t understand at all. can You help me with that. the relevant post is just above my present post.thank you.
You have script tags peppered throughout your code, that need removing.
I tried to but as I did the form stopped working , I don’t understand it, please help me, thank you.
Your code after being put through standardJS and various fixes done.
Errors remaining:
Line No.
1406 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1684 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1750 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1822 - ‘value’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1927 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1993 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
ok, thank you I’ll fix it
thank you for help. I made another experiment. I try to fix the modal but password retype doesn’t work, as you retype password ther is no comparison in any way. can you help me with that? thank you.
register update
Have you tried using the “Analyze JavaScript” function on CodePen to see where the errors lie?
Looking at the example you ignored all the help. The script tags are back as well as the same errors that I fixed.
This is the codepen using your latest code. Put through prettier and standardJS. Again I have fixed a lot of the bugs.
Furthermore your code is strewn throughout with commented out blocks
e.g.
// .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning");
// $(this)
// .next()
// .find(".error")
// .removeClass("ok")
// .addClass("ok");
// event.preventDefault();
and
// var $form = $("form.register");
// var inputs = $form[0].elements;
// alert(inputattr+inputstr);
if (inputstr !== '') {
or
if ($(this).find('.input-check').val().trim() !== '') {
// $($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
// $(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
It’s a rat’s nest.
These are the error’s remaining.
1131:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1214:11 - ‘namem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1215:11 - ‘valuem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1217:11 - ‘fakeRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1218:11 - ‘emailRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1219:11 - ‘pswReglowm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1220:11 - ‘pswRegheighm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1222:11 - ‘$formm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1223:11 - ‘inputsm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1223:21 - ‘$form’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1230:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1231:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1235:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1235:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1239:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1251:15 - ‘emailReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1251:29 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1255:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1270:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1287:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1302:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1305:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1315:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1315:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1319:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1332:15 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1332:25 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1336:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1348:17 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1348:27 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1353:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1371:19 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1371:29 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1376:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1393:37 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1398:23 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1415:41 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1422:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1443:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1445:27 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1475:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1484:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1485:7 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1485:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1486:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1487:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1487:23 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1488:11 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1488:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1492:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1508:15 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1508:72 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1528:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1819:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1873:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1930:9 - ‘value’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
2112:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
2152:7 - ‘event’ is not defined. (no-undef)
2162:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
Paul did give you the option to go down a much simpler and more manageable route. I think it is unfortunate you didn’t take him up on the offer.
I am sorry I screwed up a number of times, thank you for help, I try to fix them.
also it is strange, I have only four error with w3 validator, I don’t understand it.
Error: CSS: Parse Error.
From line 119, column 35; to line 119, column 36
down-menu>li,↩
Error: CSS: transform: Parse Error.
At line 244, column 13
{↩ transform:;↩ -ms-trans
Error: CSS: Parse Error.
From line 1148, column 36; to line 1148, column 51
-control::-moz-placeholder {↩
Error: CSS: Parse Error.
From line 1168, column 38; to line 1168, column 53
-control::-moz-placeholder {↩
Just having another brief look (approx around line 1210), it appears you have added m’s to the end of your regexes e.g. fakeRegm, namem etc.
I guess that was intentional? Maybe in a process of elimination?
If you remove the ‘m’ from the variable names e.g.
const name = $(this).find('.check,textarea').attr('name')
const value = $(this).find('.check,textarea').val().trim()
const fakeReg = /(.)\1{2,}/
const emailReg = /^([\w-.]+@([\w-]+\.)+[\w-]{2,4})?$/
const pswReglow = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{6,})+$/
const pswRegheigh = /^([a-zA-Z0-9]{13,})+$/ // 13 or more occurences
const modalForms = $('form.modalform')
const inputs = modalForms[0].elements
it reduces the error count down to 14