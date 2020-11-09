Reset password validation not working

You need to correct all the errors the Validator shows. That’s always the first step in debugging issues.
I copied the HTML from your Codepen into a separate document, and the Validator is showing 74 errors and warnings. It may well be that fixing one or two errors will have a knock-on effect and solve some of the later ones, too, but there is no point in proceeding with anything else until you have valid code to work from.
You have been asked multiple times to use CodePen correctly and post the HTML, CSS and JS in the correct panels.
You are asking others to give up their time to assist you. Does it really seem reasonable to you to ask people to hunt through huge amounts of irrelevant code to find your issues? Please post valid code, correctly presented, and preferably only the code required to reproduce the problem.
I am sorry I have a new problem. as you can see, I have a modal that works but it has faulty parts. one important is password comparison at change password. I realized mpdal form needs its own jquery separated from main form and this is working faulty not comparing psw. but I am not sure if te login part is ok… please have a look. thank you. registration4modified
thank you for help. I checked my code with w3 validator, many things corrected even my previous code is not working , pressing submit button error check is not happening, reset neither, modal useless total failure, please help me, thank you
updates: updates
thank you for help. yes I was thinking on merging scripts in one but as I do it the previous working one is not working not doing anything and I don;t understand at all. can You help me with that. the relevant post is just above my present post.thank you.
thank you for help. I made another experiment. I try to fix the modal but password retype doesn’t work, as you retype password ther is no comparison in any way. can you help me with that? thank you. register update
// var $form = $("form.register");
// var inputs = $form[0].elements;
// alert(inputattr+inputstr);
if (inputstr !== '') {
or
if ($(this).find('.input-check').val().trim() !== '') {
// $($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
// $(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK ");
$(this)
It’s a rat’s nest.
These are the error’s remaining.
1131:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1214:11 - ‘namem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1215:11 - ‘valuem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1217:11 - ‘fakeRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1218:11 - ‘emailRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1219:11 - ‘pswReglowm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1220:11 - ‘pswRegheighm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1222:11 - ‘$formm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1223:11 - ‘inputsm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1223:21 - ‘$form’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1230:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1231:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1235:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1235:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1239:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1251:15 - ‘emailReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1251:29 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1255:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1270:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1287:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1302:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1305:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1315:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1315:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1319:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1332:15 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1332:25 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1336:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1348:17 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1348:27 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1353:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1371:19 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1371:29 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1376:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1393:37 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1398:23 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1415:41 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1422:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1443:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1445:27 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1475:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1484:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1485:7 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1485:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1486:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1487:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1487:23 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1488:11 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1488:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1492:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1508:15 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1508:72 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1528:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)
1819:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1873:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
1930:9 - ‘value’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
2112:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
2152:7 - ‘event’ is not defined. (no-undef)
2162:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)
Paul did give you the option to go down a much simpler and more manageable route. I think it is unfortunate you didn’t take him up on the offer.