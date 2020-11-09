Reset password validation not working

toronto2009: toronto2009: thank you for help

Looking at the example you ignored all the help. The script tags are back as well as the same errors that I fixed.

This is the codepen using your latest code. Put through prettier and standardJS. Again I have fixed a lot of the bugs.

Furthermore your code is strewn throughout with commented out blocks

e.g.

// .addClass("glyphicon glyphicon-remove warning"); // $(this) // .next() // .find(".error") // .removeClass("ok") // .addClass("ok"); // event.preventDefault();

and

// var $form = $("form.register"); // var inputs = $form[0].elements; // alert(inputattr+inputstr); if (inputstr !== '') {

or

if ($(this).find('.input-check').val().trim() !== '') { // $($(this).nextAll(".inputstatus")).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); // $(this).find(".fielderror").text("Your " + st + " is OK "); $(this)

It’s a rat’s nest.

These are the error’s remaining.

1131:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1214:11 - ‘namem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1215:11 - ‘valuem’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1217:11 - ‘fakeRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1218:11 - ‘emailRegm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1219:11 - ‘pswReglowm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1220:11 - ‘pswRegheighm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1222:11 - ‘$formm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1223:11 - ‘inputsm’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1223:21 - ‘$form’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1230:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1231:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1235:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1235:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1239:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1251:15 - ‘emailReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1251:29 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1255:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1270:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1287:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1302:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1305:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1315:13 - ‘fakeReg’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1315:26 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1319:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1332:15 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1332:25 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1336:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1348:17 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1348:27 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1353:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1371:19 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1371:29 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1376:21 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1393:37 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1398:23 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1415:41 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1422:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1443:25 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1445:27 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1475:17 - ‘inputattr’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1484:9 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1485:7 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1485:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1486:11 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1487:13 - ‘value’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1487:23 - ‘inputs’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1488:11 - ‘alert’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1488:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1492:19 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1508:15 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1508:72 - ‘inputstr’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1528:17 - ‘name’ is not defined. (no-undef)

1819:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1873:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

1930:9 - ‘value’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

2112:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

2152:7 - ‘event’ is not defined. (no-undef)

2162:11 - ‘st2’ is assigned a value but never used. (no-unused-vars)

Paul did give you the option to go down a much simpler and more manageable route. I think it is unfortunate you didn’t take him up on the offer.