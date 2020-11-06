Reset password validation not working

You have script tags peppered throughout your code, that need removing.

If you paste your code into here it will point you to where they are.



Once you have removed them, paste the following at the top

import $ from 'jquery.min.js'

This is just a dummy line so that $ doesn’t throw an error. That line can be removed afterwards

You have various errors throughout your code. event.preventDefaults() with no event object, variables defined that are never used, variables being redefined etc.