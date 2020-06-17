Reset/clear rich text editor

JavaScript
#1

I’m trying to reset and clear a richtext editor field once I click a button on a form and so far I’m not having any success.

Here is the form with the richtext editor. The button used to reset the form is bolded below:

<div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
                        <label class="control-label">Display Order</label>
                        <div><input id="displayOrder" asp-for="DisplayOrder" name="displayorder" class="form-control" /></div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4">
                        <label class="control-label">Status</label>
                        <div>
                            <select asp-for="StatusId"
                                    asp-items="Model.AvailableStatuses" class="form-control"></select>
                        </div>
                    </div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                  
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12">
                        <label class="control-label">Description</label>
                        <textarea class="rtextDescription" name="Description" id="Description" row="1" cols="60"
                                  data-val-maxlength-max="200" asp-for="Description"
                                  data-val-maxlength="Max length for Description is 200"></textarea>
                    </div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="verticalspace"></div>
                    <div class="form-group col-md-12">
                        **<input id="dor-item-save-and-add-another"**
**                               type="button"**
**                               value="Add & Create Another"**
**                               class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-4 col-lg-4" />**
                        <input id="dor-item-submit"
                               type="button"
                               value="Add & Return to Exam"
                               class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-4" />
                        
                    </div>

Add & Create Another is the button to reset the form
JS file:

jQuery.fn.reset = function () {
    $("#CategoryId").prop('selectedIndex', 0);
    $("#StatusId").prop('selectedIndex', 0);
    **$(".rtextDescription").jqteVal('');**    
    $("#displayOrder").val(0);
}

This is the part I need help with that is not working.

#3

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.