Reset/clear rich text editor

I’m trying to reset and clear a richtext editor field once I click a button on a form and so far I’m not having any success.

Here is the form with the richtext editor. The button used to reset the form is bolded below:

<div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4"> <label class="control-label">Display Order</label> <div><input id="displayOrder" asp-for="DisplayOrder" name="displayorder" class="form-control" /></div> </div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-4"> <label class="control-label">Status</label> <div> <select asp-for="StatusId" asp-items="Model.AvailableStatuses" class="form-control"></select> </div> </div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="form-group col-md-8 col-lg-12"> <label class="control-label">Description</label> <textarea class="rtextDescription" name="Description" id="Description" row="1" cols="60" data-val-maxlength-max="200" asp-for="Description" data-val-maxlength="Max length for Description is 200"></textarea> </div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="verticalspace"></div> <div class="form-group col-md-12"> **<input id="dor-item-save-and-add-another"** ** type="button"** ** value="Add & Create Another"** ** class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-md-4 col-lg-4" />** <input id="dor-item-submit" type="button" value="Add & Return to Exam" class="btn btn-forum col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-4" /> </div>

Add & Create Another is the button to reset the form

JS file:

jQuery.fn.reset = function () { $("#CategoryId").prop('selectedIndex', 0); $("#StatusId").prop('selectedIndex', 0); **$(".rtextDescription").jqteVal('');** $("#displayOrder").val(0); }

This is the part I need help with that is not working.