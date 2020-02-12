Reset a query

I am trying to print the results the same query in two places on my page,
SELECT beginning_slot, ending_slot, device, orientation FROM devices WHERE rack_id = 2 AND enabled = 1
the result is
which is right on…
But I am trying to display the results where orientation = 0 on one part, and the results where orientation = 1 on another,
<?php
while($row1 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
if($row1['orientation'] == 1) {
...
}
}
?>
which works as expected, but when I try to show the 2 results where the orientation=0 like
<?php
while($row1 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
if($row1['orientation'] == 0) {
...
}
}
?>
nothing shows up
do I need to reset
$row1 or something?