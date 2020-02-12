Reset a query

I am trying to print the results the same query in two places on my page,
SELECT beginning_slot, ending_slot, device, orientation FROM devices WHERE rack_id = 2 AND enabled = 1
the result is

which is right on…
But I am trying to display the results where orientation = 0 on one part, and the results where orientation = 1 on another,

	<?php

    while($row1 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {

		if($row1['orientation'] == 1) {
	
		...
		}
	}
	?>

which works as expected, but when I try to show the 2 results where the orientation=0 like

	<?php

    while($row1 = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {

		if($row1['orientation'] == 0) {
	
		...
		}
	}
	?>

nothing shows up
do I need to reset
$row1 or something?

You’ve got two options here:

  1. Do the query, loop over the results and create buckets, based on the value of ‘orientation’ and then loop those buckets.
$results = [];
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
    $results[$row['orientation']][] = $row;
}

foreach ($results as $orientation => $rows) {
    foreach ($rows as $row) {
        // do something with all rows with orientation = $orientation
    }
}
  1. Split it up into two queries:
  • SELECT beginning_slot, ending_slot, device, orientation FROM devices WHERE rack_id = 2 AND enabled = 1 AND orientation = 0
  • SELECT beginning_slot, ending_slot, device, orientation FROM devices WHERE rack_id = 2 AND enabled = 1 AND orientation = 1

Options 2 is a lot easier, option 1 is slightly more performant (depdending on how many hits you’d get)

This would be the way to do it. You don’t want to bang the DB more than necessary. Granted, in a small, low traffic site it isn’t going to matter, but still…

* I assume “buckets” means arrays as you have shown.

The process of stuffing similar things together is called bucketing (as I think you already know). Hence you put stuff in buckets. That those are implemented by arrays is a detail.

Wouldn’t it be as easy to ORDER BY the row orientation, and notice when the orientation value changes and handle any display things such as changing to a new display table?

You could use data_seek() to start again at the top of the results set, too. I know next to nothing about mysqli, but the doc tells you: https://www.php.net/manual/en/mysqli-result.data-seek.php

fetchAll, array_filter, foreach.

(also, Remon, you missed another set of square brackets in post #2.)

Nice catch, I’ve added them :+1:

Someone has been doing a lot of functional programming? :smiley:

#9

