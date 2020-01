after about 14-16 extensions I have IntelliSense and autocomplete for almost anything I start typing… except for require … I’ve got import . I’ll list my other extensions in case there’s a conflict, I added the extensions for Node and CommonJS this morning. Could I have it turned off manually somewhere and not realize it?

Maybe I don’t understand where require is coming from, was it part of ES6 ?

Also, is there a way to save my extensions as a profile in case I ever need to reload them all at once?