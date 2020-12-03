Repositioning Parallax Background

JavaScript
Hello,

I’ve been working with this template and can’t seem to figure out how change the starting position of the header background image. I’ve gone through the CSS and set all background-position properties to ‘bottom’ yet the background remains positioned at the top.

I think that this might be happening because of the parallax animation code in main.js
Regardless, I have no idea how to change the background position and keep the animation.

			if (settings.parallax) {

				breakpoints.on('<=medium', function() {

					$window.off('scroll.strata_parallax');
					$header.css('background-position', '');

				});

				breakpoints.on('>medium', function() {

					$header.css('background-position', 'left bottom');

					$window.on('scroll.strata_parallax', function() {
						$header.css('background-position', 'left ' + (1 * (parseInt($window.scrollTop()) / settings.parallaxFactor)) + 'px');
					});

				});

				$window.on('load', function() {
					$window.triggerHandler('scroll');
				});

			}`
Are you sure its not just a css issue?

You are setting the background-size to 150% and the js animates the top position of the background anyway for the parrallax effect (which would over-write the bottom value). Even if you set bottom the js is over-writing it with an inline style.

Try just setting the #header to cover.

#header {background-size:auto, cover!important}

If that doesn’t help then you will need help with the JS from an expert (not me).:slight_smile:

