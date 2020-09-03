Repositioning Parallax Background

Hello,
I’ve been working with this template and can’t seem to figure out how change the starting position of the header background image. I’ve gone through the CSS and set all background-position properties to ‘bottom’ yet the background remains positioned at the top.
I think that this might be happening because of the parallax animation code in main.js
Regardless, I have no idea how to change the background position and keep the animation.
``
if (settings.parallax) {
breakpoints.on('<=medium', function() {
$window.off('scroll.strata_parallax');
$header.css('background-position', '');
});
breakpoints.on('>medium', function() {
$header.css('background-position', 'left bottom');
$window.on('scroll.strata_parallax', function() {
$header.css('background-position', 'left ' + (1 * (parseInt($window.scrollTop()) / settings.parallaxFactor)) + 'px');
});
});
$window.on('load', function() {
$window.triggerHandler('scroll');
});
}`
